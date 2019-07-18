|
|
Francis E. Bolinger
Surprise - Francis E. Bolinger better known by his friends and family as "Gene or Red", 82, passed from this life on July 10th, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. He was born January 29, 1937 to Ira and Alice Bolinger in Benton, Iowa. Gene moved to Arizona in 1955 to pursue a career in construction as an Operating Engineer with his uncle at Ray Suiter & Son Construction. A few years after arriving in Arizona he served in the US Army from 1960 to 1962, returning to Phoenix and his construction career. After a long career with his uncle, he spent a few years at Swengle-Robbins Inc. in Phoenix and was a long-time member of Local Union 428. In 1981, Gene and the love of his life, his wife Julie, moved to Bloomer, Wisconsin to slow down and enjoy a different way of life. Living in a small town, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, running a small farm and helping other farmers by driving milk trucks or any other type of heavy equipment, and worked as a crop-claims adjuster. In 2000, they moved back to Arizona to be closer to family.
Gene is survived by his wife of 60 years Julie (Coulter) Bolinger, daughter Kelli Bolinger, and son Russ (Lisa) Bolinger both of Phoenix, two grandchildren Ashley Weed and Michael Bolinger of Phoenix, and two great grandchildren Hayden and Cole Weed, two brothers Ron (Barbara) Bolinger of Sun City, Az. and Bill Bolinger of Sunsites, Az., sister-in-law Norma Jean Coulter and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A family celebration of life will be held on August 11th. Any memorial gifts to the Arizona would be appreciated.
The hope is that the heavenly gates have opened to early tee times, wide fairways and smooth rolling greens.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 18, 2019