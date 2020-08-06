Or Copy this URL to Share

Francis Edward Lyle



Mesa - Francis Edward Lyle, age 92, died April, 18 2020. Edward was born in Barnesville, Ohio. He worked for bank of America as a procedures writer and was retired. Survived by wife, Barbara Loo-Lyle of Mesa, Ariz.; Son David Edward Lyle of Phoenix, Ariz.; Daughter-in-law Sherri Lyle of Phoenix, Ariz.; Brother Jay Lyle, Sister-in-law Denise Lyle of Ohio; Sister Hilda Ridgeway and Brother-in-law Roger Ridway of Ohio. A private Internment service was held on Saturday, June 27 at West Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale. Internment contributions may be made to Velda Rose United Methodist Church, 5540 E Main ST, Mesa Arizona.









