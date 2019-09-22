|
|
Francis (Frank) Jerome O'Leary Jr.
Phoenix - Frank O'Leary, 78, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in Phoenix, AZ. He was born in Rhinelander, WI on October 14, 1940, son of the late Francis and Gladys O'Leary. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen O'Leary.
After graduating from Central High School in St. Paul, MN he joined the Army and served three years. After his service he worked at Honeywell in St. Paul while attending school until he moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1965.
After moving to Phoenix he began working at Sperry Flight Systems while attending Glendale Community College to get his AA degree. Sperry was eventually acquired by Honeywell where he retired in 1998 as a Senior Technical Writer.
Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellin O'Leary; their daughters Colleen Pierce (Ken) of Phoenix, AZ , Kathleen Knox (Jeff) of Charleston, WV; Granddaughters Jessica Laux (Hunter) of Santa Barbara, CA, Kaylee Livingston (Kenneth) of Charleston, WV, Lauren Knox of Charleston, WV; Grandsons Jordan and Jared Pierce of Phoenix, AZ; Sisters Nancy Dooley (Tom) of RI, Maureen Pivec (Bob) of Sun Lakes, AZ; and nieces and nephews.
During his free time he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Elks. He also enjoyed fishing, playing pool, and spending summers at their cabin in Prescott, AZ.
A celebration of life will be held at the Pierce Residence on Saturday, Sept. 28th. A memorial Service will be held Monday, Sept. 30th at 12:00 PM at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019