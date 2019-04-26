|
Francisco A. Valenzuela
Phoenix - Francisco "Frank" Valenzuela, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 19, 2019. Frank was born September 3, 1936, to Francisco and Lorenza Valenzuela in La Union, New Mexico. As a child, his family moved to El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with honors, met and married Ramona, the love of his life, and graduated from Texas Western College (now UTEP) with a degree in engineering. Frank's profession took him and his family to California, Colorado and in 1975 to Arizona, which was definitely his sweet spot. He worked at Sperry/Honeywell for over 25 years as an aerospace engineer specializing in failure analysis before retiring. No matter where Frank lived, he believed in helping others. It started with EOC in California, GI Forum in the Colorado, and LULAC and SER - Jobs for Progress (3 years as chairman) in Arizona, along with extensive volunteering though his church. He touched so many hearts with his smile, humor, compassion, positive outlook on life, and his love of music. He will be greatly missed, but with him, it was never goodbye, it was always hasta pronto.
Frank is survived by his wife (of almost 63 years) Ramona Perez Valenzuela; his children Francisco of Golden, CO; Elizabeth "Liza" (Tom) Logan of Phoenix, AZ; Sarah (Hector) Ramirez of Phoenix, AZ; Abel Valenzuela of Buckeye, AZ; Marinah (Rudy) Farrell of Phoenix, AZ; and his grandchildren Tephra, Ananda, Kara, Frankie, Hope, Hector, Jessica, Montana, Brendan, Abella, Autumn, Salem and great-grandson Owen.
No services are planned. Frank fought the battle against Alzheimer's for over 12 years - We hope one day a cure is found so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019