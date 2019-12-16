Resources
Phoenix - Francisco "Pancho" Leon born on October 2, 1927 passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Clemencia Leon, his 3 sons, Frank Leon, Jr, Tony Leon and Gilbert Leon (pre-deceased), his 6 daughters, Helen Lancellotti, Frances Serna, Socorro Sosa, Christina Leon, Mary Lou Bojorquez, and Elaine Garcia, his 21 grand kids, 39 great grand kids and 8 great-great grand kids. The wake will be held at Resthaven Park East, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042, on December 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, 6200 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85042, on December 19, 2019 with mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at The National Memorial Cemetery, North Cave Creek Rd and East on Pinnacle Peak Rd.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
