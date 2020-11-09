1/1
Francisco O. Ortiz
Francisco O. Ortiz

Phoenix - Francisco O. Ortiz, 81, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1939 in Phoenix to the late Ricardo and Francisca Ortiz.

He worked at Maricopa County for over 30+ years retired, former retiree also from Phoenix Transit over 10 years. He also spent 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family.

Francisco is survived by his wife Consuelo Ortiz, his son Francisco Ortiz, step-daughter Delia Tanori, step-son David (Fatima) Tang, brother Pablo (Isabelle) Ortiz, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing being held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12 PM followed by funeral service at 1 PM both at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
