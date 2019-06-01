Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Tovar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ret. SGM Francisco Tovar Sr.


1938 - 2019
Ret. SGM Francisco Tovar Sr. Obituary
Ret. SGM Francisco Tovar, Sr.

Phoenix - Ret. SGM Francisco Tovar, Sr., also known as Frank, age 81, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born on January 28, 1938 in Sebastian, TX to the late Guadalupe and Nicolasa Tovar.

Francisco was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1960, during the Vietnam War, and decided to make a career out of his service to his country. He loved his country and his family. After retirement he became a ROTC instructor and a mentor. He was always willing to help others who asked for advice.

Francisco is survived by his wife of 57 years Edilia, 5 children, Mary Diane, Francisco Jr., Marisol, Juan Carlos and wife Anna, and Jorge Andres, 6 grandchildren, and his brother and two sisters.

Services for Francisco will be held at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning with a 9 AM rosary, military honors will begin at 10 AM followed by a funeral service.

Francisco's dedication, service, and sacrifice, not only to his country but, to his family and friends, will forever be his legacy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 1, 2019
