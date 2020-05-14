Frank A. Hitzeman
Scottsdale - Frank A. Hitzeman passed away on May 7, 2020 with his wife by his side.
Frank was born just a few days before the attack at Pearl Harbor. He was born in a tough blue-collar suburb of Chicago. Fights to prove one's toughness were quite common back then. After many fights, Frank was known as the toughest guy in town by the age of 17.
He loved America and joined the Air Force before going into law enforcement. He was a Chicago cop during the riots at the democratic national convention. He would often come home with holes in his uniform from oven cleaner thrown by demonstrators.
After several years of service, he went to work at Long Chevrolet, the largest car dealership in Illinois. His personality shined through as he held the record for the most cars sold in a day, week, month, and year. That is where Frank met the love of his life, his wife Karen. She was such a happy customer that she married him. He quickly rose to Sales Manager before moving to California to manage Jack White Pontiac. He then moved to Phoenix to develop Burger King restaurants, opening five new locations.
He was so loved by his large Arizona and Chicago families, and he was so proud of them. He will be dearly missed. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.