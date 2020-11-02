Frank "Tony" Anthony Chiarello



Frank "Tony" Anthony Chiarello crossed over into peace and glory on October 23, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1959 in Tempe, Arizona - the second child and only son of Patricia Joyce and Frank Roy Chiarello. He graduated from East High School in Phoenix in 1977 and attended Phoenix College where he played on the baseball team. In 1979, Tony entered the Phoenix Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program through Bechtel Engineering Company. During that time, he worked as an inside wireman supporting the construction of the Palo Verde Generating Station. Upon completion of his apprenticeship, Tony received a journeyman's ticket and began his career at Salt River Project (SRP). Over the course of his career, he earned 54 certifications and worked his way from journeyman electrician to master electrician and electrical line supervisor. He dedicated over 30 years of service to SRP until his retirement in 2015. On his own time, Tony invented and developed a multi-functional security system which he patented and named SmartGuard. He met his wife Kathy (at the time Kathleen Madril) at a dance club in Tempe and they were married in May 1985. Together they proudly raised two daughters, Celina and Alyssa. He was completely devoted to his family taking his girls on annual trips to Disneyland and Sedona to celebrate Christmas, coaching his daughters' softball teams, and encouraging their education. His greatest pride was in being a good provider. In 2016, he was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis and pushed back against the disease to spend another six years with his loved ones. He passed with his wife and youngest daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife Kathleen M. Chiarello, two daughters Celina Marie Coleman and Alyssa Chiarello, son-in-law Jason Coleman, two grandchildren Kaia and Nico Coleman, his mother Joyce and sisters Cindi Cutlip and Vicky, Andrea, and Crystal Chiarello. His funeral mass will be celebrated with close friends and family at Holy Cross Catholic Church and he will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa. In lieu of flowers, his family encourages donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Habitat for Humanity.









