Frank "Lefty" Astemborski
Phoenix - Frank "Lefty" Astemborski, 89, passed away on June 17, 2019. Frank is preceded in death by his son Stephen, and his wife Dorothy. He is survived by his Sons Mike (Sandy), Andy, Daughters Donna (Jim) Greenwade, Brenda (Mike) Aldrich, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th St, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St, Phoenix. Reception will follow at St Agnes Catholic Church hall, 1954 N. 24th St, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Hospice of the Valley, The Sherman House. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019