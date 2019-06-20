Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1954 N. 24th St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Astemborski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Lefty" Astemborski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank "Lefty" Astemborski Obituary
Frank "Lefty" Astemborski

Phoenix - Frank "Lefty" Astemborski, 89, passed away on June 17, 2019. Frank is preceded in death by his son Stephen, and his wife Dorothy. He is survived by his Sons Mike (Sandy), Andy, Daughters Donna (Jim) Greenwade, Brenda (Mike) Aldrich, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th St, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St, Phoenix. Reception will follow at St Agnes Catholic Church hall, 1954 N. 24th St, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Hospice of the Valley, The Sherman House. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now