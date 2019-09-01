|
|
Frank Auza
Flagstaff - Frank Auza, 82, passed away August 19, 2019, with his children, brothers, and sister by his side after complications from having a massive heart attack at the Flagstaff Medical Center, CVICU/Critical Care Unit.
Mr. Auza was born on July 18, 1937 in Flagstaff. He was a great husband, father, brother, and friend. Frank was native to Flagstaff, Arizona, graduating from Flagstaff High School in 1956. He lettered three years in football and was on the prom court. He voluntarily served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He then then became a sheep rancher, farmer and the owner of Frank Auza Trucking.
Frank served his Flagstaff community with his love of outdoor cooking hosting fundraisers for the AZ Wool Growers Association, Flagstaff Sheriffs Posse and the Flagstaff High School reunions with his wife, brothers, sisters and friends.
He was tough as nails and had a great giving heart volunteering during the summer to help the Flagstaff community.
The most important thing he had in life was us. He taught us to work hard, protect each other and to be grateful for each other and the USA.
Mr. Auza is widowed by his wife of 44 years, Ann Auza; and survived by his children with six grandchildren Annie (Richard) Miller (Rachelle (Ryan) Norton and Tom Miller, Frank Auza III (Tonya) (Hannah & Frankie IV), Robert Auza (Casey and Maggie).
He also is survived by his siblings, Frances Jorajuria, Joe Auza (Carmen), Pete (Joanie) Auza, Tine (Shirley) Auza, and Elsie (Ramón) Jorajuria with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elsie Auza along with his brothers George and Johnny Auza.
The Celebration of Life for Frank Auza will be
on September 7, 2019 at 10am at the
Auza Lake Mary Ranch
3401 S Lake Mary Rd
Flagstaff AZ 86001
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Critical Care/CVICU Fund of the Northern Arizona Health Foundation:
https://www.nahealthfoundation.org/donate
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019