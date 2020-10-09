Frank F. Morin
Queen Creek - Frank F. Morin, 83, formerly of Reading, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Louis F. and Alice A. (Letourneau) Morin.
He attended West Reading High School. Frank enlisted in the AirForce and retired as a flight engineer from the 89th Special Mission Wing. After retiring from the AirForce, he went on to a 15 year career as a technical publications manager at the Boeing Company.
Frank will be remembered by: his wife, Terry Katz of Queen Creek, AZ; his son Gregg L. Morin, husband of Timeri, of Mesa AZ; and his granddaughters Raelynn Morin, Danielle Morin, and Nicole M., wife of Matthew Blanski, of Exeter; his grandson Stanley English III; his great-granddaughters Mychaela Gebhard-Blanski and Mallory Claire Blanski.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Lori English.
In lieu of flowers, Frank's family invites you to contribute to a charity of your choice
Graveside services for Frank will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Pleasant View Cemetery, Reading, PA, with Rev. Dr. Brett Reider officiating.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
