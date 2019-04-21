|
Father Frank Fleming Fernandez
Phoenix - A Marine for Jesus Christ
Father Frank Fernandez, 80, fell going into his beloved Adoration Chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was airlifted to the trauma center at HonorHealth JCL on Tuesday, April 2 with a brain bleed. He did not regain consciousness and he peacefully passed away on Monday April 8, 2019. He is with his Savior and friend, Jesus Christ.
Fr. Frank's life story is like the story of the Apostles, ordinary men who were going about their lives until they dropped everything to heed the call of Christ. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona and attended Brophy Preparatory Academy, Creighton University and Creighton Dental School with a specialty in Periodontics. He joined the U.S. Marines as a Lieutenant and medic. For 12 years he was part of a successful dental practice in Phoenix, built a beautiful home and was engaged to be married. He felt God's calling on him to serve others and was willing to leave it all behind. He became a Trappist Monk, then attended St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, California. Fr. Fernandez was ordained to the Priesthood May 19, 1979 for the Diocese of Phoenix. His first assignment was as a Parochial Vicar to the Bishop. Later Fr. Fernandez served at the Parishes of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glendale, St. Gregory and St. Thomas the Apostle in Phoenix, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale, St. Teresa and St. Joseph in Phoenix as Pastor. He retired in 2010.
Father Frank has stated that one of his missions is to impart a greater understanding of the Catholic faith, and to relate the mysteries of God to everyday life. His mission was accomplished! His wisdom has gifted so many of us and the world is a little less bright without Father Frank's light.
Father Frank Fernandez was preceded in death by his father, Frank Fernandez; mother Mary Katherine "Kitty" Fleming Fernandez; and sister Mary Francis Bowers. He is survived by a sister, Jane Stephens.
Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5:00-7:00pm, Rosary beginning at 7:00pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 11001 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85028. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Joseph. Celebration of life following at Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ 85032. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery.
Donations are suggested to Arizona Humane Society, 1311 W. Hatcher Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85021 https://azhumane.org, and Fallen Feathers (Bird rescue), 9532 W. Cielo Grande, Peoria, AZ 85383, 623-533-2348 https://fallenfeathers.org/. Visit http://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019