|
|
Frank Gutierrez Jr.
Mesa - Frank M. Gutierrez, 65, born January 14, 1954 in Mesa, AZ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 6. 2019. Frankie was a lifelong Mesa resident and worked custodial jobs which included Luce Press Clippings, Arizona State University and Talking Stick Resort and Casino. He leaves behind and will be deeply missed by his two brothers Henry and Richard Gutierrez, sister Elosia Lautt, his long-time love Sonja Quinones and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 North Macdonald, Mesa, AZ. Burial to follow at the City of Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019