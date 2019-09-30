|
Frank J. Pletka
Phoenix - Frank J. Pletka, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born February 7, 1937 in Cleveland, OH.
Survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; 4 daughters; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 dog and LOVED BY ALL.
Viewing will be from 6:00-8:00PM, with Rosary at 7:00PM, Tuesday 10-1-19 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. Funeral service will be at 11:00AM Wednesday 10-2-19 at Hansen. Graveside service at 1:00PM at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix 85027. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019