Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pletka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Pletka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Pletka Obituary
Frank J. Pletka

Phoenix - Frank J. Pletka, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born February 7, 1937 in Cleveland, OH.

Survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; 4 daughters; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 dog and LOVED BY ALL.

Viewing will be from 6:00-8:00PM, with Rosary at 7:00PM, Tuesday 10-1-19 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. Funeral service will be at 11:00AM Wednesday 10-2-19 at Hansen. Graveside service at 1:00PM at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix 85027. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Chapel
Download Now