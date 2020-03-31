|
Frank J. Suglio
Frank J. Suglio passed on March 27, 2020 while in the care of Hospice of the Valley and went peacefully to join his family. He was predeceased by his parents, older brother, three sisters, and granddaughter Margie (Sissy) Livingston.
Frank was born in Buffalo, New York on March 12, 1925. In his youth, he served as an altar boy for his church. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at a very young age and considered himself a member of the "Old Breed." Frank was very proud of his service. He also was a member of the Marine Corps Band. He was an accomplished musician with many instruments including the piano. On occasion, he would also sing a little. On the sidewalks of Buffalo, he observed a young girl roller-skating past his front window and it was love at first sight. Frank married that young girl Vicki and they remained married at the time of his passing; 75 plus years. His wife, Vicki; daughters, Vicki Manues (Ken) and Margie Gowens (John); seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren survive Frank. In 1952, Frank moved his family to Phoenix. He utilized his GI Bill to complete his apprenticeship into the Sign Trade, Journeyman electrician and certified welder. He utilized these skills to create five signs companies: Suglio Signs, Royal Signs, Kachina, Ad Art and The Letter Company. Many of Frank's techniques were innovative to the Sign thread and were utilized by his peers. His work in individual custom letters was sought by sign contractors well into his eighties. Frank was forever grateful to the United States Military for his GI Bill rights that enabled him to reach his goals in the Sign industry and to provide for his family. He was a very proud veteran and supported veterans. Frank's hobbies were playing marbles when he was young; coaching sports for neighborhood kids; bowling; playing poker with family and friends; cooking, at which he excelled; and providing for his family. Frank had numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country that always found time to visit with him. He made many friends over the years including those kids in the neighborhood where he resided, because he always found time for them and they remember that to this day. Frank was truly an original and can never be replaced in the hearts of his family and friends. Go with God. In order to ensure the health and wellbeing of our family, loved ones, and friends, a public gathering will not be scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements made by Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary for more information please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020