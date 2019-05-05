|
Frank Joseph Schweller
Phoenix - Frank Joseph Schweller, 90, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. Born on March 11, 1929 in Springboro, PA, he graduated from Springboro High School, and then completed Barber College. He served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1950 through 1954, and married Dorothy Pauline Baling on June 7, 1952. They relocated to Phoenix in 1963, where they raised their four children, and he continued to barber for more than 50 years. Frank was an accomplished accordionist, and an active member of the Arizona Accordion Club, generously volunteering his time with Audrey's Angels to play in Phoenix-area retirement and skilled nursing facilities. He loved to camp, and was an avid gardener, a painter of ceramic sculptures, a collector of bolo ties, an engaging conversationalist and story teller, and an eternal optimist about life. He served as a role model of humility, kindness, unconditional love and unwavering faith in God. Above all, he was a devoted husband, a loving and dedicated father and grandfather, and a dear son, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; four children: Karen Schweller, Gregory Schweller, Susan (Soren) Suver, and Paula (Brad) Wittekind; four grandchildren: John (Kristina) Wittekind, Allyson Wittekind, Soren Suver and Harry Suver; and one great-grandchild: Elizabeth Wittekind. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85204. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E. Knox Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044, immediately followed by a luncheon reception. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019