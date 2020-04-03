|
|
Frank Jules Mead
Frank Jules Mead, 90, our beloved husband and father, passed away March 12 in Phoenix. Born in Green Bay, WI, on April 27, 1929, the middle of three sons, to Frank B. and Cecelia (Carpiaux) Mead, Frank married his life-long love, Marjorie Ann Geiss, on November 5, 1949, and together they raised eight children. The family home on Bader Street was a warm, welcoming gathering place for many of the friends his kids brought home for a meal, sleepover, sledding and backyard "sporting" events.
Frank graduated from East High School in 1947 and attended Green Bay Vocational School. While living in Green Bay, Frank worked as an electrician, homebuilder, restaurant and bar owner, and service technician. After moving to Phoenix in 1971 for health reasons, Frank joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and worked as an electrician until his retirement, after which he stayed busy supporting Marge's higher education, teaching and political endeavors. He built high-quality, one-of-a-kind pieces of wood furniture and remodeled their Sun City home. He and Marge traveled with family abroad and across the United States, viewing attractions they dreamt of seeing in their retirement years together. He also became quite interested in his genealogy and was proud of the progress and connections he made.
If you ask Frank's children what his greatest accomplishment was, they would all agree, it was raising them without an instruction manual while working two or three jobs. He raised the kids with a firm hand but made fun family time, despite a limited budget, by going on picnics, to the drive-in movies, for root beer, to the beach in Algoma, and to family events at the Elks Club and St. Bernard Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his stillborn first son Thomas, his parents, his brothers Jack and Eugene, and sister-in-law Ramona. He is survived, and will be greatly missed, by his wife of over 70 years; his children, Terrance of Glendale, AZ, Karen (Tim Johnson) of Phoenix, Kenneth (Emilie) of Sun City, AZ, Susan Bell (Raymond) of Prescott, AZ; Janice Noble of Prescott, Brian of Tempe, AZ, Marilyn of Glendale, and Diane of Pinehurst, NC; 11 grandchildren; eight greatgrandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; his sister-in-law, Patricia of Green Bay; five nephews; and one niece.
A celebration of Frank's life will be scheduled later. Please see Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, Sun City, website for details and for family memories/stories of our much-loved patriarch.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020