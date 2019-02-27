Frank Komadina



- - Frank Komadina, of Tempe, passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Raised in Oatman, Arizona, a small gold-mining town, Frank and his four siblings made an adventure out of every day. After graduating from Mohave County Union High School in 1942, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served until 1946 on the USS Saratoga, an aircraft carrier that supported WWII battles across the Pacific.



After the war, Frank attended Arizona State College (ASU), where he was a member of the football team and founding member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity on ASU's campus. He earned his BA and later his MA in Education.



Frank's 41-year career in education was dedicated to Riverside Elementary School District in Phoenix (1950 -1991), where he served as a teacher, principal, then district superintendent.



Devoted to his family, some of Frank's favorite times were coaching his sons' Little League teams, fishing with his family in the White Mountains, and trips to Disneyland.



Frank's support of the Sun Devils never faded. Long-time season-ticket holders for ASU football and basketball, Frank and his wife Ann enjoyed cheering on their favorite teams.



All will remember Frank with a quick smile and cheerfulness that continued to his last days.



Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Adelia Ann. He is survived by his sons Kent (Jeannette) and Steve (Cynthia), daughter Victoria Whitmore (Phil), and grandchildren Sarah, Frank, Matthew, Robert, and Hunter.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at Dayspring United Methodist Church at 1365 E. Elliot Rd., Tempe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the early-childhood education organization of your choice is welcomed. Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary