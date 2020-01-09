|
|
Frank L. Soto went to meet the Lord on January 5, 2020 and rejoin his wife, Rita V. Soto who preceded him in 2015. Born on March 14, 1930 in Chandler, where he ultimately raised his children. He passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones just as he desired it to be. Frank is survived by his six children: Betty Romero, Barbara Soto, Fernando Soto, Janie Martinez, Sam Soto and Laurie Guerrero. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Frank was a veteran of the Korean War. He joined the army and served his country in the war as a tank driver. Soon after his years in service, he supported his family as a heavy machine operator. He loved his family and his Dallas Cowboys. Our hearts break to lose him, but ultimately know that he is in a better place.
Viewing service, will be held at Bueller Mortuary Monday, January 13 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at Saint Mary's Catholic church at 10 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Valley of the Sun Memorial for his final resting place.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020