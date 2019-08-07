|
Frank Martin Knop
Phoenix - Frank Martin Knop, beloved father, brother, husband and dear friend, passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. A twin, he and his brother Charles were born to Rose and Frank Knop in Chicago, IL on February 18, 1931 where they joined their sister, Vera. They were raised in Berwyn a suburb of Chicago. The Chicago/Berwyn area left an imprint on young Frank and it was here he first became a life-long diehard Cubs fan. He received his Bachelor's degree from Miami University, Oxford Ohio. He met, JoAnne Gelow, the love of his life on a blind date in 1956, proposed months later at the Blue Note in Chicago and the two were married on December 14, 1957. Frank was a corporate Insurance broker in the Chicago and Detroit areas until 1978 during which time his non-work hours were filled with family and friends. In 1978 he and the family moved to Scottsdale where he worked his way into a Sr. Vice Presidency with his company. Frank and JoAnne enjoyed camping, traveling with friends and sharing time with friends and family (and dogs) in Rocky Point MX. We will truly miss his quick wit, wisdom and pervasive sense of humor. Frank was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne and survived by his children Stephen, Matthew, and Leanne, his brother Charles, and grandchildren Westin, Jameson and Jennifer, and great grandchild Sydney. Services will be at 3 PM, Friday August 9, at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 8538. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 7, 2019