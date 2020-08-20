Frank Mervin Gray



Glendale - Frank Mervin Gray of Glendale, Arizona passed away on July 23, 2020 from the effects of the Coronavirus- Covid 19. He was formerly from Lakeside, Montana and over the course of his years also lived in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and California.



Frank was born in Manhatten Beach, California on September 14,1940 and was adopted at birth by Albert and Hilda Simmons Gray, both having arrived in America from England on the ocean liner the Queen Mary, several years earlier. He grew up on land owned by his parents in Palmdale, California area where they raised poultry for Swift's Premium and where his father sold a quantity of acreage to the US Government at .50 (cents) per acre, to be incorporated into Edwards Air Force Base.



He developed a lifelong passion for automotive endeavors and became a master mechanic and machinist. NHRA racing and the Bonneville Salts Flats Speed Week in Utah with his son were events he enjoyed immensely. His philosophy of the "peddle to the metal" was applied with abandoment. He lived an interesting life and experienced more than most could ever imagine. In many ways, he was bigger than life itself.



Frank is survived by his son, Frank Michael Gray (Brandy) of Montana, daughter Jane Olson (Gary) of Arizona, Susan Bolin of Arizona, son- in -law and friend, Tommy Gene Bolin of Arizona, (4) grandkids, (6) great-grandkids. It is hoped that his little dog Dee- Dee, has accompanied him on his final journey. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a future date, to be announced.









