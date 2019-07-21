Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Frank Michael Fierros


1961 - 2019
Frank Michael Fierros Obituary
Frank Michael Fierros

- - Frank Michael Fierros was born on October 29, 1961 and passed away on July 17, 2019.

He attended various Catholic grade and high schools. He was an exceptional athlete. He had an awesome pitching arm, play arm and played football with the best of them.

Frank loved the peace and quiet of fishing and was a true fan of the Diamondbacks.

He is lovingly survived by his children, Frank and Mikayla(Josh) and granddaughter, Addison. Mourning his absence are also his siblings, Gerri Moreno, Joseph Fierros, and Gloria Bernabe.

Frank never spoke badly about anyone and always lent a hand if someone needed help. Our "Pancho" was incredibly selfless, giving, and fiercely loyal. No one will ever replace him.

Family and friends are invited to attend services at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School, Phoenix on Tuesday, July 23rd. Visitation begins at 9:00 am, Rosary at 10:00 am and a Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Phoenix. A reception will follow at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24 Street, Phoenix.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
Remember
