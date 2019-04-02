Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 846-1914
Frank Ortiz
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
St. Catherine's of Siena Catholic Church,
6200 S. Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Frank Ortiz


Frank Ortiz Obituary
Frank Ortiz

Phoenix - Frank Ortiz went to our Lord on March 27th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Frank was born May 24, 1929 in Roswell, NM. He is preceded by his two sons, Frank Jr and Albert Ortiz. Frank is survived by his Loving wife, Rosie Ortiz, of 67 years. His daughter, Vivian Sotelo, His son Edward (Theresa) and his daughter Anita Currie (Craig). Frank was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 16 grand dogs and 1 grand cat. Frank served with the Army as CPL and was with the 24th Infantry division is Korea, where he was wounded and received a purple heart. Frank worked for Air Research where he retired after 33 years. A viewing and rosary will be April 3rd, at Advantage Funeral Home, 6901 W. Indian School Rd, from 5pm to 7:30pm. The service will be held April 4th at St. Catherine's of Siena Catholic Church, 6200 S. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85042 at 10am. He will be laid to rest at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix following the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 2, 2019
