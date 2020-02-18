Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Osuna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Osuna Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Osuna Jr. Obituary
Frank Osuna, Jr.

Peoria - Frank Osuna, Jr., 69, of Peoria passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was a graduate of Peoria High School and remained a lifelong resident of Peoria. Frank is survived by his daughters, Theresa and Andrea (Rene) and his son, Carlos (Teresa). He was a proud grandfather to Analissa, Celeste, Angel, Carlos Jr., Andrew, Jacob and Brianna. He was also a great-grandfather to Xavier, Angel and new baby due in April. Frank was an avid sports fan and loved to watch AZ Cardinals football or AZ Diamondback baseball. He retired from AT&T and remained active coaching youth baseball and also working at Tolleson High School Athletic Department for a short time. Frank was the son Frank and Maria Luisa Osuna and is survived by his sisters, Rebecca, Ruth and Linda and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sat., February 22, 2020 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Avenue in Sun City, AZ. Visitation will be from 9 - 10AM followed by memorial service beginning at 10AM. Interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menke Funeral Home
Download Now