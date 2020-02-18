|
Frank Osuna, Jr.
Peoria - Frank Osuna, Jr., 69, of Peoria passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was a graduate of Peoria High School and remained a lifelong resident of Peoria. Frank is survived by his daughters, Theresa and Andrea (Rene) and his son, Carlos (Teresa). He was a proud grandfather to Analissa, Celeste, Angel, Carlos Jr., Andrew, Jacob and Brianna. He was also a great-grandfather to Xavier, Angel and new baby due in April. Frank was an avid sports fan and loved to watch AZ Cardinals football or AZ Diamondback baseball. He retired from AT&T and remained active coaching youth baseball and also working at Tolleson High School Athletic Department for a short time. Frank was the son Frank and Maria Luisa Osuna and is survived by his sisters, Rebecca, Ruth and Linda and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sat., February 22, 2020 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Avenue in Sun City, AZ. Visitation will be from 9 - 10AM followed by memorial service beginning at 10AM. Interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020