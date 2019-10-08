|
Frank P. Zagara
Glendale - Frank P. Zagara passed away on October 5, 2019 with his family at his side. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Ellen J. Zagara (nee Roy). Frank was a native of Buffalo and a Buffalo police officer for 23 years. He also was the recording secretary of the Police Benevolent Association for several years and retired as a Lieutenant in 1989 to join the United States Postal Service. Frank served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years from 1960-1964. He was a proud American. Frank moved with his family to Phoenix, AZ in 1998. He always said that Phoenix was "his paradise". He was a great sports fan. He dearly loved his Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees. He knows that the Buffalo Bills will win a Super Bowl for him. Frank is survived by two sons, Guy T. Zagara (Cori) and Terence E. Zagara (Hillary), and two daughters, Wendy E. Waller (Don) and Natalie Kay Sawyer (Justin). He was the proud Grandpa of eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They called him Papa and loved him so very much. He was always good with children. There will be a Gathering on Thursday, October 10th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Chapel located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 11th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen's Catholic Church located at 5510 W. Cholla St. Glendale, AZ 85304. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019