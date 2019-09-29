|
Frank Post
Phoenix - Frank Post passed away on September 20, 2019, in Phoenix, where he lived for over 45 years. After retiring from a corporate job, he founded and grew a successful small business for almost 20 years. Frank was born and raised in St. Joseph, Michigan. He is survived by his wife, son, two brothers and extended family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11am, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix. Lunch will follow. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 3220 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019