Frank Robinson Kleinman, Jr., 86, passed away April 4, 2019. Frank was born February 10, 1933 in Tempe, AZ to Sadie Goodwin and Frank Robinson Kleinman, Sr. Frank graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1951, served a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States mission and graduated from Arizona State University in 1957. He married Gail Marie Lillevig in 1955.
Frank served in the United States Air Force for three years, spending two years at Andrews Air Force Base and one year in Japan. He was a well known and respected commercial real estate appraiser for Coldwell Banker and Burke Hansen. Frank and Gail had four children: Kristi (Jed), Carson (Mark), Dru (Keith) and Kyle. Gail passed away in 1999. In 2002, Frank married former North High classmate Joan Marie Penar.
Frank is survived by his wife Joan, brother Dan Kleinman (Delight), sister Dianne Scarborough, sister-in-law Joan Myers, his four children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The things Frank loved most in life were his family, the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and America. He was a class act!
Services for Frank will be held at 1835 E. Missouri Ave. on Friday, April 19th at 1pm. Visitation to follow services.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019