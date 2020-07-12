1/1
Frank S. Lomeli Jr.
Frank S. Lomeli Jr

Frank S. Lomeli Jr, aka "Pancho" passed away Thursday, July 9, at the age of 88. The last sibling in his family, he is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elena (Soto) Lomeli and his 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances "Kika" Lomeli, sons Andy Lomeli (Teresa), Frank Lomeli (Maritza), daughters Lisa Ostos (Tommy), Patricia Sanchez (Michael), Terri Love (David) and Stephanie Alazzawi (Mushtaq), 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a loving extended family.

Back in the day, Frank, or Pancho as he was better known, loved to play his guitar, sing and dance the night away at various family functions. On the weekends, you would often find him eating menudo and watching old westerns or old episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger. Pancho said hi to everyone and was teased that he should have been a Walmart greeter!

We are devastated by his unexpected passing, but are comforted to know he is now reunited with his parents and siblings in Heaven.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Universal South Mountain Mortuary, 7007 South Central Avenue, Phoenix. To best protect the health of those in attendance, only 30 persons will be allowed in the mortuary at a time. This will be managed by staff at the funeral home. Physical distancing will be in place and masks are always required to be worn. The service will be streamed live via the Universal South Mountain Mortuary Facebook page, so all can share in the experience. A private funeral service will be held with a burial at St. Francis Cemetary, Phoenix.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
