Frank Sagarino
Phoenix - Frank Sagarino, age 91, peacefully passed on May 30, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut. Frank served in the Navy after WWII. He retired after 29 years from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, where he served as an Attorney for the State and as Chief Assistant Attorney General under the Attorney General in 1968-1976. He received a Special Award of Honor for more than fifty years of service through The Board of Governors of the State Bar of Arizona. Survivors include his brother John; nephew Richard and great nephew Anthony and nieces Linda, Diane and Carol. Services will be held Sunday, June 9th at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ. Visitation from 12-2pm with services to follow at 2pm. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019