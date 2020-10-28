Frank Saiz Bernal
3 Jan 1947 - 20 Oct 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we share that on October 20, 2020, before his time our brother, uncle and friend tragically lost his life.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents Ramon Granillo Bernal of Tempe/Gilbert, Arizona and Adela Baca Saiz of Bernalillo, New Mexico. Also by his brother Ramon Bernal III, sister Esther Bernal Royce and sister Mary Ann Bernal.
Frank is part of a large pioneering family in Arizona residing and thriving here in the East Valley for well over 150 years and in the state since 1725. The historic matriarchal figure in the family was Manuela Sanchez Sotelo who is lovingly called the "Mother of Tempe". She and her family were very instrumental in developing the origins of Tempe and surrounding area.
Frank was born at home in Gilbert, on Jan 3, 1947. He attended Gilbert Schools where he was an excellent student and a stellar athlete. He was a 4-sport athlete participating in Baseball, Football, Basketball and Track. In 1963, he won All-State in football.
The Bernal family moved to Phoenix in 1964, and Frank then became a student at North High School. As in Gilbert, Frank gained fame and recognition for his excellence as a student and his prowess as an athlete. He lettered in Baseball and Football winning All-State in 1964 and MVP. In his senior year, he led the Mustangs to their best record in football in 10 years, scouring 16 touchdowns in the season averaging 9.6 yds per carry. Frank was inducted into the Phoenix Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
In college, first at Phoenix College, Frank continued his storied career as a winning athlete in Football as a running back and strong safety by setting four school records as a sophomore including 35 single games rushes and 153 for the season. He set a single game rushing record of 181 yards against Eastern AZ and broke his own record the following week by rushing for 191 yards in PC's win against Mesa. In 1966, Frank was selected Phoenix College Most Outstanding Player.
Frank was then drafted by the U.S. Army to fight in Viet Nam. Like his siblings: Ramon, Esther, Andy, Joe and eventually Conrad, Frank answered his country's call like his 4 brothers and 1 sister. While in Viet Nam Frank and 11 of his fellow infantrymen were ambushed and 7 were killed leaving Frank and three other soldiers severely wounded. Even though Frank was badly injured, he returned accurate fire to the enemy, according to his Army citation.
For his service and bravery, Frank was awarded the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal with "V" Device and a Combat Infantry Badge.
Upon returning home, Frank attended and graduated with a degree from the Business College at Arizona State University. Coming from rural Gilbert, he put his education to use in a long career with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Rural Development. Helping underserved people in rural communities throughout Arizona for 25 years by providing community development, affordable housing and water and waste control infrastructure development. Along the way during his career he made many, many friends with his infectious smile and charismatic personality.
A long enthusiast of recording his long family history, Frank along with local historians, have documented and showcased that research in the Gilbert Historical Museum and Archives, the Tempe Historical Museum and Archives as well as in the ASU Historical Archives.
Along with being a voracious reader, a collector of Native and Mexican American art and loving and collecting many different genres of music, Frank's passion was his large extended family and golf. He played many years of golf contributing in charitable tournaments and enjoying long hours on the course with family and great friends. Lastly Frank began plowing his large property planning to continue providing fresh produce to local churches and local food banks to give away to those in need.
Frank is survived by his siblings: Margaret Bernal Sepulveda, Clara Bernal Felix, Andy Bernal, Joe Bernal, Chris Bernal Frane and Conrad Bernal; beloved by his 14 nephews and 10 nieces and adored by his 30 great-nephews and nieces; extended family and many friends. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made on behalf of Frank to the Disabled American Veterans, DAV.org
, East Valley Chapter #8, of which Frank was a lifetime member.