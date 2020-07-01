1/1
Frank Wasilewski
Frank Wasilewski

Mesa - Frank Wasilewski was born June 4, 1932 in Packers Township, PA and

passed away on June 23rd in Mesa, AZ. He is preceded in death by his

wife Sarah and leaves behind son Henry, brother Stanley, Sister Eleanor

DeMarco, and many nieces and nephews. Frank had a distinguished

career at Sikorsky Helicopter and Boeing Helicopter. He retired in 1997.

He excelled at bowling and golf and was a big fan of the home town

sport teams.

Memorial Mass were held at the Christ The King Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ on Wednesday, July 1st at 9:30 AM.

Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
