Frank Wasilewski



Mesa - Frank Wasilewski was born June 4, 1932 in Packers Township, PA and



passed away on June 23rd in Mesa, AZ. He is preceded in death by his



wife Sarah and leaves behind son Henry, brother Stanley, Sister Eleanor



DeMarco, and many nieces and nephews. Frank had a distinguished



career at Sikorsky Helicopter and Boeing Helicopter. He retired in 1997.



He excelled at bowling and golf and was a big fan of the home town



sport teams.



Memorial Mass were held at the Christ The King Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ on Wednesday, July 1st at 9:30 AM.



Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.









