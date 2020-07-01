Frank Wasilewski
Mesa - Frank Wasilewski was born June 4, 1932 in Packers Township, PA and
passed away on June 23rd in Mesa, AZ. He is preceded in death by his
wife Sarah and leaves behind son Henry, brother Stanley, Sister Eleanor
DeMarco, and many nieces and nephews. Frank had a distinguished
career at Sikorsky Helicopter and Boeing Helicopter. He retired in 1997.
He excelled at bowling and golf and was a big fan of the home town
sport teams.
Memorial Mass were held at the Christ The King Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ on Wednesday, July 1st at 9:30 AM.
Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.