Frank Y.C. Ong
Phoenix - Frank Y.C. Ong was born in Phoenix on Aug. 9, 1925. He was the sixth child of Henry Ong, Sr. and Mar Lai Hing. The family moved back to China in 1928. At the outbreak of the Japanese invasion of China in 1938, the family moved back to Phoenix. In 1943, he joined the US Army and served his country proudly. He was in the 419th Field Artillery Group and was stationed in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Dad met Louise Mah in 1955 in Hong Kong and were married shortly thereafter. His first son, Kendall, was born in 1956 and his second son, Randall, was born in 1961. Frank worked as a cartographer for the Arizona Department of Transportation from 1958 until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement he worked for the census department in Denver, Colorado. Frank went to be with the Lord on Nov 25, 2020 with his wife of nearly 65 years by his side along with his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his son Kendall (Beate) and is survived by his wife, Louise, son Randall (Allison), grandsons Addison (Sara), Dylan (Chloe), Connor and granddaughter, Courtney. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5th from 11:30am-12:30pm at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary located at 710 W. Bethany Home Road; Phoenix, AZ. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Scottsdale, 7025 E. Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251; First Chinese Baptist Church, 4910 E. Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018 or to the Kendall Ong Memorial Scholarship: https://pbacharities.wufoo.com/forms/kendall-ong-memorial-scholarship-donation/