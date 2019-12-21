|
|
Frankie Alice Brown
Glendale - Frankie Alice Brown, 82, passed away on December 17, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. Frankie was born October 24, 1937, in Glendale, AZ to James Wiley Morgan and Julia Huff Morgan. Growing up she attended Glendale High School where she met and married Emery Brown on July 20, 1954. They settled in Glendale where Frankie worked as a seamstress for Gruber's underwear manufacturer and then later became the full time manager of the Maryland West Mobile Home Park that she and Emery built and owned for 35 years. Emery and Frankie have been active members of Trinity Bible Church for the past 35 years. She is survived by her husband Emery Brown; sons Paul (Judy) Brown of Glendale, Philip (Joslyn) Brown of Peoria and their daughter Cathie (Joseph) Lutch of Phoenix; grandchildren Andrew Brown, Aaron Brown, Nicholas Brown, Holly Stephens, Emily Klinger, Coleman Hines and Ethan Hines; step-grandchildren Justin and Amanda Lutch; brother James Wesley (Carol) Morgan, sister Mary Vandever and two great-grandsons. A memorial service will be held on December 28, 2019 at Trinity Bible Church located at 3420 W. Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029 at 10:30am. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019