Frankie Anthony Castro
Phoenix - Frankie Anthony Castro passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born in Phoenix Arizona on February 6, 1991.
He was a very happy, spiritual young man with a heart of gold. He loved to play his guitar, draw and write. He wrote and spoke many inspirational words to many people sharing the loving caring heart that he had. He was funny, quick witted with an unforgettable and contagious laugh. He had a unique ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
He is survived by his parents Frank F. Castro and Kelly F. Martinez, sisters Marisa Y. Castro and Alysia C. Castro, brother Nathaniel F. Castro, brother-in-law Manuel Sanchez, Tio Felix Tafoya, extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 6 PM at Faith Christian Center - 2640 E. McDowell Rd. and on Friday, March 29 at 10 AM Faith Christian Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019