Frankie Jo Ellis
1929 - 2020
Tempe - Frankie Jo Ellis, 90, of Tempe , Arizona passed away on May 10, 2020 two days short of her 91 birthday, May 12. 1929. A lifelong resident of Arizona, she was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix. Frankie Jo graduated from North High School and attended Arizona Teacher's College (now ASU), earning a bachelor's degree in English and a Master's Degree in Education. She met her husband of 65 years, Robert Ellis, at radio station KOY while working as an award-winning Advertising Executive. She gave up her career to raise a family, and enjoyed working as a substitute teacher in the Tempe Elementary School District as her children got older. Frankie Jo and Bob traveled all over the world with close friends, loved Gammage plays, and ASU Football games. Frankie Jo instilled a dedication to her community by volunteering and serving on boards in numerous organizations including Tempe St. Luke's Auxiliary, Tempe Sister Cities, KAET-TV volunteers and the Presbyterian Service Agency. She will be remembered for her intellect, wit, honesty, and dedication to her family. She was an avid bridge player, master discount shopper, piano player of Broadway tunes, and amazing motivator. Her house was the gathering place of many neighborhood children who affectionately called her their "second mom". Family was her everything. She was born on Mother's Day and befittingly passed away on Mother's Day. She is proceeded in death by her son Robert Ellis, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Ellis; daughters Kimberly Murphy and Shana Ellis; grandchildren Ellis Murphy, Wendy Murphy, Avery Murphy, Kade Stout, and Amaya Antonio; and great-grandchild Evie Murphy. Donations can be made to: Friendship Village Foundation, 2645 E. Southern Ave., Tempe AZ 85282 or the Robert & Frankie Jo Ellis/KAET Scholarship Fund c/o ASU Foundation, P.O. Box 2260, Tempe, AZ 85280-2260. Services will be private. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Ellis Family






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 449-1000
