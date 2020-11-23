Franklin Arthur McMorris



Levelland, TX - Franklin Arthur McMorris of Levelland, Texas, previously of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas after a brief hospitalization due to complications of Covid-19. Prior to his death, his daughter Nancy, passed away also due to Covid-19 complications on November 10, 2020.



Arthur (as he was commonly known) was born on August 21, 1942 in Yuma, Arizona to Frank and Eva McMorris. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1944 where he lived until his move to Levelland, Texas in 1982 where he lived until his death.



He was predeceased by his wife, Kay, his parents and several other loved ones who welcomed him to his new home in Heaven.



He is survived by one daughter, four granddaughters and two grandsons; great and great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two older sisters, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral services were held on November 18, 2020 in Levelland, Texas.









