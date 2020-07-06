1/1
Franklin Delano Nicholas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Delano Nicholas

Mesa - Franklin Delano Nicholas, 72, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Banner Desert Hospital from Covid-19. Franklin was born on March 14, 1948 in Ontario, Canada. He moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1969 where he worked as a machinist for Otis Elevators. He met Cecelia Butler while in Cleveland. They were married in August of 1970. They welcomed their first child in November of 1970. The family moved to Denver, Colorado in May of 1973. While visiting Tuba City, Arizona their second child was born. Franklin worked for Sundstrand as a machinist. In 1981, their third child was born in Denver, Colorado. In July of 1995, Franklin moved his family to Page, AZ and then in 1998 moved to Mesa to work at Benchmark where he remained until 2018. Most recently, he worked for Pump Pro. Franklin had six sisters and three brothers and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Cecelia, sons Richard and Aaron, daughter Lucille and four grandchildren. He will make his journey home to Southwold, Ontario




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved