Franklin Delano Nicholas



Mesa - Franklin Delano Nicholas, 72, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Banner Desert Hospital from Covid-19. Franklin was born on March 14, 1948 in Ontario, Canada. He moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1969 where he worked as a machinist for Otis Elevators. He met Cecelia Butler while in Cleveland. They were married in August of 1970. They welcomed their first child in November of 1970. The family moved to Denver, Colorado in May of 1973. While visiting Tuba City, Arizona their second child was born. Franklin worked for Sundstrand as a machinist. In 1981, their third child was born in Denver, Colorado. In July of 1995, Franklin moved his family to Page, AZ and then in 1998 moved to Mesa to work at Benchmark where he remained until 2018. Most recently, he worked for Pump Pro. Franklin had six sisters and three brothers and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Cecelia, sons Richard and Aaron, daughter Lucille and four grandchildren. He will make his journey home to Southwold, Ontario









