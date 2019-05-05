|
Fred Birkendahl on this day of April 30, 2019 the devoted husband of 64 years and wonderful father was called by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Fred was born in Detroit, Michigan and in 1955 moved to Canoga Park then Campbell, CA. In 1993 Fred and Bette retired in Sun City West. Fred is survived by his five children James, Rodney (Irma), Beth (Keith), Fred Jr. (Sallie) and Susan (Mike); Fred is the Grandfather of 8 Grandchildren Heath (Staci), Shaun (Jesse), Nathan (Jennie), Luke (Jen), Tatiana, Dominique, Liam and Bleys and 5 Great Grandchildren Mackenzie, Jazzlyn, Landen, Logan and Jacob. Fred will be greatly missed. Private service to be held at Crown of Life Lutheran Church. No flowers please, contributions may be made in "Memory of Fred Birkendahl" to Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 13131 Spanish Garden Dr., Sun City West, Arizona 85375.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019