Fred Brandenberger
Sun Lakes - Fred Brandenberger Jr. 72. Sun Lakes, Arizona. Passed away on May 22nd 2019. Fred was born on March 28th, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Brigantine, NJ. He graduated from Atlantic City High and attended the University of Miami where he was an active member of The Rum and Chowder Society. He was a championship surfer and held many titles including East Coast Champion. He played golf from his teens and on occasion played 36-45 holes back to back. Anyone who knew Fred would agree when God made him, He broke the mold.
Fred moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1974 and never looked back. Before retirement, he was chief estimator for Maricopa Metals Inc. for over 30 years. Fred is survived by Rosie, his wife of 44 years, his daughter Lisa Racz (Peter), two grandchildren Caitlyn and Keaton Racz, and nieces Kelly and Karoline Tyrrell, Sanibel Island, FL. A celebration of life will be held on July 20th, 2019 in Chandler, AZ. Call Rosie for details. Donations can be made to Americare Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019