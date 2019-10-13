|
|
Fred G. Quick
Glendale - Fred G. Quick, age 94, passed away on September 21, 2019, in Glendale, AZ, of natural causes. Fred was born on June 10, 1925 in Halfway, MO, to James F. and Winifred Lane Quick. He married the love of his life, Peggy Marie Richmond, on April 21, 1946, in Milwaukee, WI. Fred served proudly in the Marines in World War II, earning the Purple Heart for his service and his injuries on Iwo Jima in 1945. Upon his return to the states after the war, Fred studied to become an Auctioneer, a career that spanned more than fifty (50) years. In addition to Auctioneering, Fred held Real Estate licenses as both Salesman and Broker in both Illinois and Arizona, and was a respected member of the business community. Fondly referred to as "Colonel" Quick, Fred was a proud and active member of the Freemasons, as well as the Scottsdale lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks ("BPOE"), where he served as Exalted Ruler. A Christian, Fred was a member of Apollo Baptist Church in Glendale. Fred was predeceased by his parents, two (2) sisters, his beloved wife, Peggy, daughter Joellen Sims, and sons James and Mark. He is survived by his granddaughter Beth Sims of Scottsdale, a sister Irene Mayfield of Bolivar, MO, a brother Lonnie Eugene "Gene" (Reva) Quick of Morrisonville, MO, nieces Neena Hellum of Scottsdale, Jodie Pool of Bolivar, MO, a nephew Tom Barham of Bolivar, MO, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Additionally, Fred is survived by his beloved and trusted nap companion, his cat, Otto. A memorial service for Fred will be held at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with military honors and Pastor Jim Porter delivering the eulogy. The service will be followed by a reception, also at Geen Acres. A private inurnment will be held for the family on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Mary's Food Bank, Phoenix, AZ, or the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 13, 2019