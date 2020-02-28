Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 254-8491
Fred H. Doyle Jr.

Fred H. Doyle Jr. Obituary
Fred H. Doyle Jr.

Phoenix - Born on 07.19.1942 in Chickamauga, GA, peacefully departed to join our Lord and Savior on 02.27.2020 from complications of the flu. He is survived by wife Carolyn, son David, daughter Karen, sister Sandra, brother Gary, extended family and generations. He was preceded in death by mother and father Frances and Fred Doyle Sr.

Services will be on 03.04.2020 at Greenwood Memory Lawn's Serenity Chapel, 2300 W Van Buren St in Phoenix. Visitation is at 10am, Service is at 11am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
