|
|
Fred Hungerford
Glendale - Fred Hungerford
Born in Atlas, Texas on 7/10/1933 - Passed on December 20, 2019 in Glendale, Az. He served in the Navy onboard the USS Askari from 1952 to 1956. He worked for Southwest Kenworth for 25 yrs +, ADOT for 15 yrs as a heavy-duty mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 56 yrs, Mary Hungerford (nee Rogers), daughter, Cliffa Wareing (Albert), Clinton "Butch" Hungerford (Mary). He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and one due in April, Sister, Faye Keller, predeceased by his brother Billy Hungerford. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019