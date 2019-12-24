Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Fred Jared Flanders

Fred Jared Flanders Obituary
Fred Jared Flanders

Phoenix - Fred Jared Flanders passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born July 7, 1927 in Mayetta, Kansas to Claudius and Grace Flanders. He is survived by his wife Twylla and two sons, Fred David and Mark Bryan (Stephanie). He has five granddaughters, Alexandra (Tyler), Sarah (Tylon), Samantha, Lindsey and Lauren. Five grandsons are, Jonathan, Kyle, Nicholas, Conner and Luke. Fred served 2 years in the Navy followed by 20 years as an air force pilot retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel followed by 10 more years as a corporate pilot. Both sons are captains on Delta Airlines and Jet Blue. Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Scottsdale Arizona North Stake chapel on Gold Dust in Scottsdale with a viewing at 10:00 AM and services at 11:00AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
