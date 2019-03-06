Services
Freda McClure
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Compass Christian Church
1825 S. Alma School Road
Chandler, AZ
Freda Mae (Fitch) McClure


Freda Mae (Fitch) McClure Obituary
Freda Mae (Fitch) McClure

Chandler - Freda Mae (Fitch) McClure, entered her Heavenly Home March 1, 2019 at Melody Care Home, Apache Junction, AZ, at the age of 99 years and 8 months. Freda was born on July 1, 1919, in Jewell County, Kansas, to Fredrick L. and Alta L. (Hutchison) Fitch. Freda married Cecil M. McClure on August 24, 1942, in Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, L. Fern Crisp; twin sister, Frances P. Brown; and brother, Lyle W. Fitch. Freda will be greatly missed by family and friends. Freda will be laid to rest at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, Chandler, AZ. Memorial service will be on March 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Compass Christian Church, Chandler, AZ. Memorials may be sent to Compass Christian Church, 1825 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85286.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019
