Freddie William "Fred" Southard


1936 - 2020
Freddie William "Fred" Southard Obituary
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Freddie "Fred" William Southard of Glendale, Arizona passed away peacefully at the age of 83, after a brief illness. Fred was born on March 31, 1936 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Arlie and Maudie (Glaze) Southard. He attended Roosevelt Elementary School in Phoenix and Phoenix Union High School. Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attended Great Lakes Naval Training Center, served aboard the USS Stembel, and was a proud Tin Can Sailor the rest of his life. He later attended Arizona State University.

On July 16, 1960, Fred married Helen May Gowan and together they raised three daughters. He was an ordained Southern Baptist deacon and Sunday school teacher. After more than 20 years in the road paving industry, Fred and three partners founded Southwest Slurry Seal, Inc., where he served as a Vice President until his retirement in 2001.

Fred's tough exterior often belied the gentle soul within. He loved his family, nature, animals, cars, cooking, and the outdoors. He was known for his strength, determination, humor, generosity, sound advice, encouragement, and leadership. Fred was an inspiration and role model to many.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Arlie, his mother, Maudie, and his sisters Juanita Swearingen, and Eula Gettings. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Helen, his three daughters, Shari Wall, Brenda Southard, and Anna Olson, his brothers Tut and Robert Southard, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A private family service took place on March 6, 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
