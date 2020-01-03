|
|
Frederick Bernstine
Phoenix - Frederick William Bernstine, 93, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away December 15, 2019. He was born in Williamsport, PA on 10/26/26 (and he was proud of it!) Fred graduated from Willamsport Area High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Mathematics form Gettysburg College. Fred had a career as a Quality Control Engineer for Ford and Aerojet. He was a member of McIntosh User Group and St. John's Lutheran Church. Fred loved his family, dogs, and football. He is survived by his daughter Kim Kleineweber, son-in-law Kevin Kleineweber, Grandson Justin Murrick, and great-grandson Colton Judson Garcia. A celebration of Fred's life will be held on January 12, 2020 from 3:30-4:30pm at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85022. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Arizona Small Dog Rescue, 1102 W. Hatcher Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85021.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020