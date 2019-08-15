|
Frederick C Holz, 91 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully July 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Fred is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jane of 68 years, his eldest son Fred (Belle), daughter Barbara (Jim) Miller, and son Dave, and his grandchildren Brianna (Dave), Danny and Matt (Barbara). He is preceded in death by his father (August Paul Carl), mother (Viola Henrietta Patrina Petersen), sister (Dorothy), and brother-in-Law (Omer Romahn).
Fred was born October 15, 1927 in Racine, Wisconsin to August and Viola Holz. He worked at the same Wisconsin Telephone Company (Mountain Bell) as his dad where he later met his future wife, Jane. His favorite story was how he was introduced to Jane by his dad. Fred served several years in the Army stationed in the Philippines where he was later Honorably Discharged.
In 1957, Jane and Fred moved with his parents, sister and brother-in-law to sunny Arizona to start a new family. They loved the heat and enjoyed annual vacations traveling to sights in different states and their favorite cabin spot in Oak Creek Canyon, Arizona. He continued to work at the Telephone Company for 35 years, starting out as a lineman and eventually becoming an engineer. Fred enjoyed many activities. He loved building and making things in his shop at home. His house was full of his ingenuity. He was incredibly talented in so many ways. Fred spent much of his time in his yard and took pride in his lawn, many flowers, and shrubs. He was an avid softball player through much of his life into his 80's. Fred received a coveted Senior Softball World Series ring he loved to wear.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Canyon Creek Assisted Living in Gilbert for their loving care and support. They also appreciate Greenwood Memory Lawn for their assistance in providing a private gravesite service with the immediate family. Donations in Fred's name can be made to any favorite charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019