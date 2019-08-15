Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 254-8491
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Holz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick C. Holz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick C. Holz Obituary
Frederick C Holz, 91 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully July 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Fred is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jane of 68 years, his eldest son Fred (Belle), daughter Barbara (Jim) Miller, and son Dave, and his grandchildren Brianna (Dave), Danny and Matt (Barbara). He is preceded in death by his father (August Paul Carl), mother (Viola Henrietta Patrina Petersen), sister (Dorothy), and brother-in-Law (Omer Romahn).

Fred was born October 15, 1927 in Racine, Wisconsin to August and Viola Holz. He worked at the same Wisconsin Telephone Company (Mountain Bell) as his dad where he later met his future wife, Jane. His favorite story was how he was introduced to Jane by his dad. Fred served several years in the Army stationed in the Philippines where he was later Honorably Discharged.

In 1957, Jane and Fred moved with his parents, sister and brother-in-law to sunny Arizona to start a new family. They loved the heat and enjoyed annual vacations traveling to sights in different states and their favorite cabin spot in Oak Creek Canyon, Arizona. He continued to work at the Telephone Company for 35 years, starting out as a lineman and eventually becoming an engineer. Fred enjoyed many activities. He loved building and making things in his shop at home. His house was full of his ingenuity. He was incredibly talented in so many ways. Fred spent much of his time in his yard and took pride in his lawn, many flowers, and shrubs. He was an avid softball player through much of his life into his 80's. Fred received a coveted Senior Softball World Series ring he loved to wear.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Canyon Creek Assisted Living in Gilbert for their loving care and support. They also appreciate Greenwood Memory Lawn for their assistance in providing a private gravesite service with the immediate family. Donations in Fred's name can be made to any favorite charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now