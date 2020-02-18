|
Frederick "Fred" Jennings Ash
On Sunday 16 February 2020, Frederick "Fred" Jennings Ash, age 82, loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and uncle died peacefully at his home in Mesa, Arizona with his wife by his side due to complications of heart disease and kidney failure. Fred was born on 26 November 1937 in Mesa, Arizona.
Fred was raised on a 20-acre dairy farm at the SW Corner of Southern and Stapley Drive. In 1948 the family moved to the PZ Ranch at Winkelman, Arizona where they operated a dairy. He moved back to Mesa for his high school years. At Mesa High School he participated in football, wrestling, and track but his aptitudes were more academic. He graduated from high school in 1955 at the age of 17.
Fred attended ASU majoring in Accounting getting a BS Degree in 1958. Fred served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern California Mission. After his mission Fred received a fellowship to BYU where he spent a year during which he developed debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and returned to Arizona. In 1961 he began attending the University of Arizona Law School graduating with his Juris Doctorate in1964. He returned to BYU to finish his Masters of Accountancy degree graduating in 1965.
He opened his own general practice law office at N. Country Club Drive in Mesa where his brother Harold "Hal" Reeb joined him and they practiced law for 20 years. Fred and Hal sought other entrepreneurial ventures. In 1983 Fred began development of ViewPoint RV Golf Resort in East Mesa where his four brothers would join him in the enterprise.
Fred was elected to the Board of Supervisors for the Salt River Project (SRP) where he served for 36 years. He was a loyal supporter of the United Families Organization and LDS Philanthropies and other charitable organizations.
Peggy Lynn entered his life in 2010 and they were married in the Mesa Temple on 11 November 2011. They were very happily married and enjoyed traveling the world together. Fred loved greatly, was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed.
Predeceasing Fred were his parents Frederick Thomas Ash and Hannah Alverda Jennings, a brother Anthony "Tony" Thomas Ash (Tressa) and stepsister Carmen Lindsay. Surviving Fred are his wife Peggy Lynn (nee Parker); half-brother Harold "Hal" Henry Reeb (Janice); brothers Edwin Douglas Ash (LaDonna) and Cecil Paul Ash (Linda); stepchildren Melissa Rogers (Bryan), Daniel Throckmorton, Nathan Throckmorton (Courtney); five grandchildren; and twenty-three nieces and nephews for whom he was like a second father.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 22 February 2020 at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1455 North Harris Drive with a viewing before the services at 9:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Meldrum Mortuary. For a more complete and interesting obituary see: https://www.meldrummortuary.com/obituaries/Frederick-Ash/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020