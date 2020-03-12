|
Frederick John King
My name is Frederick John King and this is my obituary. I died on March 8, 2020 from numerous complications of the body; but to simplify it-my heart stopped working, ultimately that is how everyone dies-I am no different. I am a father to 3 amazing children; Tina McSpadden (Joella), Frederick King II and Magnon King. I am a grandfather to 4 extraordinary grandchildren; Brittany McSpadden, Tyler McSpadden (Neil), Anthony King (Karrie) and Jada King and my beautiful great grandson, the light of my life, Kash. I have 2 beautiful sisters Phyllis Drydale who preceded me in death and Barbara Hyten (Sherwyn), and many wonderful nieces and nephews. I lived a blessed and raucous life with many ups and downs. I was married to Ann King who stood by me through all my faults and loved me in her own way. My love for my children was never wavering even though I didn't show it in the best ways sometimes. I hope to be remembered for somebody that loved all his family very deeply and fought to be with them as long as I could. Ultimately it was my time to go, I am not angered by this as I lived to be 78. Everybody that loved me knows that I loved them just as much and for that I am at peace. Till we meet another time…love you all!!
A memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers I ask you to consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans charity (https://www.dav.org/).
~Love, Gratitude and Forgiveness~
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020