Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick John King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick John King Obituary
Frederick John King

My name is Frederick John King and this is my obituary. I died on March 8, 2020 from numerous complications of the body; but to simplify it-my heart stopped working, ultimately that is how everyone dies-I am no different. I am a father to 3 amazing children; Tina McSpadden (Joella), Frederick King II and Magnon King. I am a grandfather to 4 extraordinary grandchildren; Brittany McSpadden, Tyler McSpadden (Neil), Anthony King (Karrie) and Jada King and my beautiful great grandson, the light of my life, Kash. I have 2 beautiful sisters Phyllis Drydale who preceded me in death and Barbara Hyten (Sherwyn), and many wonderful nieces and nephews. I lived a blessed and raucous life with many ups and downs. I was married to Ann King who stood by me through all my faults and loved me in her own way. My love for my children was never wavering even though I didn't show it in the best ways sometimes. I hope to be remembered for somebody that loved all his family very deeply and fought to be with them as long as I could. Ultimately it was my time to go, I am not angered by this as I lived to be 78. Everybody that loved me knows that I loved them just as much and for that I am at peace. Till we meet another time…love you all!!

A memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers I ask you to consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans charity (https://www.dav.org/).

~Love, Gratitude and Forgiveness~

Frederick J. King
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -